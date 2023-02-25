Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$285.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 1,737,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,144. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

