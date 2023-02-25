Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,188 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $247.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.