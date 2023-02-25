Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,678 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

