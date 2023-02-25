Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

HLI opened at $94.67 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

