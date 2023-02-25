Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

NYSE:COO opened at $330.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

