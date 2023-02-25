Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $618.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

