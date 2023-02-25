Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,007 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.