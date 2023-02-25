Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bancolombia worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

