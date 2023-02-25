Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

