Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

