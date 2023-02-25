Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,576,692 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of PGT Innovations worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 105.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.0 %

PGTI opened at $20.56 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

