Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 145,666 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $44.80 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

