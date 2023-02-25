Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 41,729 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,729 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of MKS Instruments worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,853,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

