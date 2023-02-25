Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

