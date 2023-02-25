LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 24.57% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $39,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

LSAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,209. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

