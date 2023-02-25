Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

