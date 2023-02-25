Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.