Lido Staked ETH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.73 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $7.73 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,580.64 or 0.06894746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.38 or 0.27898796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,400,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,206,936.66602895 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,599.67858844 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,442,904.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.