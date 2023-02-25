Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.73 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,580.64 or 0.06894746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and $7.73 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,400,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,206,936.66602895 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,599.67858844 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,442,904.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

