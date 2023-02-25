Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.