LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
