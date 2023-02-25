Linear One Day Volume Tops $9.94 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $116.61 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00427583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.16 or 0.28323861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

