LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LIVB opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

