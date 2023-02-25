LMR Partners LLP Acquires 7,290 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 227,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 124,032 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,462,000 after acquiring an additional 408,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $121.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

