LMR Partners LLP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.94.

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

