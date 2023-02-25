LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.40 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 9,894.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 38.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 326,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.05 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

