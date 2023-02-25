LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.49 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 315.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 138.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 38,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.