LMR Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $577.75 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

