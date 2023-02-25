Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $480.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.