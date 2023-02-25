LooksRare Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $86.68 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

