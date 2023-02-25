Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.