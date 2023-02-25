Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.36. 480,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,192. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.75. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

About Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,438. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,000 shares of company stock worth $3,420,141. 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.