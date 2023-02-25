Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

