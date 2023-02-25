Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $494,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.75. 1,535,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

