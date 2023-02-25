Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,305,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 304,220 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $429,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,431,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

