Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $444.50 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $444,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

