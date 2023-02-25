Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $444.50 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $444,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.