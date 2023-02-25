Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $472.57 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $472,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 147.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 154,259 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $81.44. 2,870,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,796. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

