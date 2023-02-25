Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $481.63 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,866 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.89% of Equity Residential worth $481,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 1,365,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

