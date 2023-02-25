Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of American International Group worth $424,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.17. 4,102,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,230. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.