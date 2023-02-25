Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of American International Group worth $424,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.17. 4,102,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,230. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

