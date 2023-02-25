Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,846,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 437,976 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $377,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

HOLX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,402. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

