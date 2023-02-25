Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 237,833 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237,833 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of CVS Health worth $586,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 9,271,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

