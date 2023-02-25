MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.