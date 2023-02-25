MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

