MAGIC (MAGIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324.89 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00006723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $324.89 million and approximately $97.36 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,445.70 or 0.28134627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,583,239 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.