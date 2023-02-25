Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MANH stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
