Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.