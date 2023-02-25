Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.43.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
