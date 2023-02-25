Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $187.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of MASI opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

