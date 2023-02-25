Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $187.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.
Masimo Stock Performance
Shares of MASI opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.45. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity at Masimo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.