MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

