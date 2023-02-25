Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 24,651,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.