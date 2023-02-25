Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 24,651,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Read More
