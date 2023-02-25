Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 5.3 %
NYSE MPW traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
