MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

