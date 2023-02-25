Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.58% of Medifast worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MED. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Medifast Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.99. 259,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,658. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.